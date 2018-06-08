English
 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Cousin To Contest Elections From Peshawar!


    A cousin of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan will contest the July 25 general election in Pakistan from a constituency in Peshawar. Noor Jehan will be running for a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat as an independent candidate, The Express Tribune reported.

    Jehan and her family reside in Shah Wali Qataal area, adjacent to the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Being Shah Rukh's paternal cousin, Jehan visited the Bollywood superstar twice and the family maintains a close contact with their relatives across the border, the report said.

    We have a political legacy attached to the family, her brother said, adding that his sister has previously served as a councillor.

    The Awami National Party (ANP) had also considered Jehan for a reserved seat for women, but unfortunately she couldn't make it to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the report said.

    Coming back to Shahrukh Khan, he will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's next film, Zero. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. In the film, Shahrukh plays a dwarf and ever since the teaser of the film has hit the Internet, the film is in tremendous buzz!

    Apart from Zero, Shahrukh Khan is also in talks with the makers, for a film based on the biopic of Rakesh Sharma. Rumours are rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan might get the female lead role in the film.

    Inputs From PTI

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 11:03 [IST]
