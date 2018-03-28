 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan's Don 3 To Have Farhan Akhtar Playing A Cop? Actor Slams All Rumours On Twitter!

Farhan Sets The Record Straight

Rubbishing the news, Farhan tweeted, "Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news."



No False News Please!

Putting an end to baseless rumors the actor appealed to curb loose speculation. The actor has requested not to spread false news across as it may increase unfair expectations of the film's fanbase audience.



For Those Who Ain't Aware

A DNA report had quoted a source as saying, "Farhan will also act in this film. He will play a desi top cop to Shah Rukh's Don. Since a portion of the film will be set in India, Farhan will be seen donning the policeman's uniform in the film."



Don 3 To Roll Next Year?

The daily had further stated that Farhan and Shahrukh plan to bankroll the project mid-next year.



Priyanka Chopra To Get Replaced?

It was also reported that the new film won't be having Priyanka Chopra as Roma and quoted a source as saying, "The storyline is such that it doesn't need Priyanka's character. It's likely to have a new cast, which will be locked soon."

