 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan's Don 3 To Have Farhan Akhtar Playing A Cop? Actor Slams All Rumours On Twitter!

Since the longest time, there have been several rumours doing the rounds about Don 3. The third installment of the franchise is in talks due to which there are various speculations doing the rounds about the made around the casting and the story of the film. Don (2006) which starred Shahrukh Khan in the lead role is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don. This film was followed by a sequel titled Don 2 in 2011. Ever since Farhan hinted working on the script of Don 3, speculations have galore.
A leading daily recently speculated Farhan Akhtar to play a cop in Don 3. The actor later took to his Twitter page to slam on these rumours. Here's what he had to say-
Farhan Sets The Record Straight
Rubbishing the news, Farhan tweeted, "Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news."
No False News Please!
Putting an end to baseless rumors the actor appealed to curb loose speculation. The actor has requested not to spread false news across as it may increase unfair expectations of the film's fanbase audience.
For Those Who Ain't Aware
A DNA report had quoted a source as saying, "Farhan will also act in this film. He will play a desi top cop to Shah Rukh's Don. Since a portion of the film will be set in India, Farhan will be seen donning the policeman's uniform in the film."
Don 3 To Roll Next Year?
The daily had further stated that Farhan and Shahrukh plan to bankroll the project mid-next year.
Priyanka Chopra To Get Replaced?
It was also reported that the new film won't be having Priyanka Chopra as Roma and quoted a source as saying, "The storyline is such that it doesn't need Priyanka's character. It's likely to have a new cast, which will be locked soon."
However later, Farhan quashed all these rumours in a tweet. Well folks, we just hope to hear some official announcement from the makers' end on Don 3 to put an end to all the rumours for once and for all.