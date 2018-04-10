 »   »   » WHOPPING AMOUNT! Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Are Riding On This Budget In 2018

The Kings of Bollywood - Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been ruling the film industry since three decades now and their numbers only keep increasing as the years pass. This year 2018 is very special for them as the three actors are riding high on productional value which is absolutely mind-blowing, and even a slight hindrance will cost a loss of crores of rupees to the respective productional houses and for themselves too.

While Shahrukh Khan is working on his upcoming movie Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan is shooting for Race 3 and will soon start Dabangg 3 as well. Aamir Khan is busy shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan and all these movies are riding high on cash with a total value of 610 Crores. The three Khans have the ability to turn this 610 Crores to more than 2000 Crores after their films hit the theatres! 2018 is an exciting year for Bollywood cinema.



Shahrukh Khan's Zero Budget The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan's upcoming movie is being made in a whopping budget of 150 Crores. The actor will be playing the character of a dwarf for the first time and the majority of the amount will be poured into the VFX.

Salman Khan's Race 3 Salman Khan's Race 3 is also being made at a budget of 150 Crores and will hit the theatres during Eid 2018.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 As soon as the shoot of Race 3 is complete, Salman Khan will start working on Dabangg 3 and the budget of the film is expected to be between 85 Crores to 100 Crores. The movie will be directed by Prabhudeva.

Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan is being made in a budget of 210 Crores, thus making it the most expensive movie of Yash Raj Films. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

