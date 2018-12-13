 »   »   »  Shahrukh & Salman Khan Arrive At Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's Wedding Ceremony!

Isha Ambani Wedding: Salman Khan arrives in Dashing look; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are officially married as the duo tied the knot today on December 12, 2018 at the Antilia and the who's who of town is present to bless the newly married couple. Several celebrities made a beeline at the red carpet and are currently witnessing the wedding ceremony happening right before their eyes. The last but latest celebs to come is none other than Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Staff members and the paparazzi thronged to catch a glimpse of them and both Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan looked dapper as usual. Check out the pictures below...

Also, during the Isha Ambani's sangeet and mehendi ceremony which was held in Udaipur, the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan set the stage on fire as they danced to romantic numbers and rekindled their love for each other. There was whistles and hoots from the guests and we simply couldn't have asked for more.

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, several politicians, CEO's, industralists, business tycoons and other notable figures have made it to the Antilia to bless the newly married couple Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

Most Read: The Bachchans Arrive To Bless Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal On Their Wedding! View Pictures