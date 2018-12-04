English
Shahrukh & Salman Khan Come Together For Zero Song 'Issaqbaazi'! Watch Here

By
    The new song of Zero - Issaqbaazi is out starring Shahrukh Khan and this time we get a double dosage of fun as the song features Salman Khan as well. Not everday do we get to see SRK and Salman together and all thanks to Issaqbaazi for making this happen! The song starts off with Katrina Kaif pecking a kiss to 'dwarf' Shahrukh and everything looks bright and beautiful from then on. Apart from Salman Khan, the song also features choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

    Watch Zero song Issaqbaazi below...

    It's such a peppy number, right? It's also a feast to the eyes of Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan fans and we hope that they get together this way very often. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this song since Eid, as the film-makers had shared a teaser back then and finally we get to witness it a few weeks before the release of the movie.

    The desi touch to the song will surely make it a hit. Issaqbaazi from Zero is sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and composed by Ajay-Atul. The lyrics to the song is penned by Irshad Kamil. Zero, starring Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Gauri Khan under SRK's home banner Red Chillies Production.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 13:44 [IST]
