 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Zero Teaser Shows Him BONDING With Salman Khan! Watch It Here

This festive season, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan come together to give an Eid treat for the audiences with the new teaser of Zero. Giving a glimpse of the much-talked about and eagerly awaited cameo of Salman Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, makers of the Aanand L Rai directorial have shared an interesting teaser of the film featuring both the superstars.

This teaser features the special song starring the two. The brilliant camaraderie between Shah Rukh and Salman serves to be one of the highlights of the much-awaited film. Adding to the festive celebration, the teaser will be attached to the Salman Khan starrer Eid release Race 3, proving to be a double bonanza for the audiences. Director Aanand L Rai says,



"Like all Indians I am also a festival lover. All the festivals in fact. The energy, vibrancy and bhaichaarathey bring with them makes me joyful and happy. It's with the same joy that we have made Zero. The film is truly a celebration of many things and this Eid we had the opportunity to celebrate this day with the two Khans who have given us so many reasons to smile over the decades. Honestly for me, more than a teaser or a glimpse of the film, I just wanted to share this feeling with my audience. And for a director his feeling is his film. I wish all a happy Eid and seek their best wishes".



Zero is a story that celebrates life; the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The makers have gone on to mark the festivities, as they shared the first teaser of the movie this New Year and now continuing the tradition the second teaser was launched on Eid, giving the fans another glimpse of this year's big Christmas release.



Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to release on December 21, 2018.

