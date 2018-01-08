 »   »   » PIC TALK! Shahrukh Khan SURPRISES The Newlywed Anushka Sharma On ZERO Sets; See How He Welcomed Her

Shahrukh Khan WELCOMES Anushka Sharma on the set of ZERO in a special way | FilmiBeat

Who can forget the viral video of Shahrukh Khan, dancing like no one is watching, at Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding reception in Mumbai? Well, that's SRK for you. He knows how to make his near & dear ones feel special!

Shahrukh Khan, who is also considered as the 'King of Romance on screen did something really special to welcome his newlywed co-star, Anushka Sharma on the sets of their upcoming film, Zero.

Wanna know what it is? Keep reading!

Aww, That's So Sweet! That's Anushka Sharma's Instagram story as she starts shooting for Zero. The actress thanked Shahrukh Khan & the Zero team for the floral welcome. P.S. We're totally loving the photos of Virat & Anushka behind the bouquets. Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai Can't Stop Gushing About SRK's Guts To Do Zero The duo have collaborated for the first time on the upcoming film, Zero and the director said Shahrukh still has a lot to offer as an actor. "I think he is a very gutsy actor from day one, he has always taken up challenges. And that is the reason I am with him." We Do Agree With Mr Rai He further added, "As a director, you should be prepared to take him on a journey and explore such a superstar. He says yes to subjects that are extraordinary and puts himself in a space that is new, yet different." When Rai Made SRK Romance Despite Taking Away His Two Feet Rai says, "This is a blessing that I got to work on a film like this with him. I am happy. He is an intelligent person to play this role." "Who else can do this and get into the skin of a character like this? It is tough to take away those two feet, flamboyance, grace and still say 'let's romance'. Does JHMS's Failure Make Rai Worried About Zero? Speaking about the same, Rai said, "In a decade's time, he will do so much as an actor but as a visionary he will take the Indian cinema ahead. He doesn't think like just as an actor. Do expect a lot of newer things as an actor. He has got great plans." Zero Is India Biggest VFX Film "And with this man, if I feel stressed, (it is) not done. There is nervousness and I enjoy that. This is India's biggest VFX film but you will hardly feel that. It will look like any other normal film and yet new, so that is what the VFX is all about." Zero Will Have The Cameos Of Many Superstars Bollywood's big names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, among others have cameo appearances in the film. But according to Rai, the actors are not placed in the movie deliberately.

"It is a part of the story and it has not been done to increase or give the film a scale. The cameo parts are not done for the sake of it, they have been used (well).

"There is a reason for them to be a part of the film. They (the appearances) are not structured. It was a delight to have all of them in the film," he said.

Zero is scheduled to be released on December 21.