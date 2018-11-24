English
 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Threatened Of Ink Attack By Kalinga Sena Ahead Of His Odisha Visit!

Shahrukh Khan Threatened Of Ink Attack By Kalinga Sena Ahead Of His Odisha Visit!

By
    Shahrukh Khan gets serious warning from Kalinga Sena; Here's Why| FilmiBeat

    An Odisha-based outfit named as Kalinga Sena has threatened an ink attack on Shahrukh Khan and show him black flag if he visits the state during the Men's Hockey World Cup which is slated to kick-start next week.

    A PTI report stated that Hemant Rath, the chief of the outfit which calls itself Kalinga Sena, has demanded an apology from Khan for allegedly insulting Odisha and its people in his film Asoka that was made 17 years ago.

    shahrukh

    The outfit had also filed a complaint with the police here on November 1 alleging that Khan has hurt the sentiment of Odia people and dishonoured the state's culture by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong manner. The Kalinga (historical name of Odisha) war was fought in 265 BC in which Emperor Ashoka defeated the Kalinga king and the kingdom was annexed to the Mauryan empire. The war is considered one of the bloodiest battles and had prompted Asoka to embrace Buddhism.

    "We have made preparation to throw ink on the actor's face and show him black flag at any place from the airport to the stadium. Our activists will remain present all along the road where Khan is likely to visit," said the press statement issued by Kalinga Sena general secretary Nihar Pani.

    Ashoka, which was released in 2001, could not run in the theatres in the state for more than seven days due to protests.

    Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has invited Khan, who is slated to be present at the Kalinga Stadium on November 27 during the inauguration of the Men's Hockey World Cup.

    Kalinga Sena had held a rally here on November 11 and burnt SRK's effigy as a mark of protest. A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements will be made for all the visiting VVIPs including Khan.

    (Inputs from PTI)

    Read more about: shahrukh khan asoka
    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 11:57 [IST]
