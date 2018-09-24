English
 »   »   »  Kajol: 'Shahrukh Khan Once Told Me I Must Learn How To Act, He Talks Nonsense Sometimes'

Kajol: 'Shahrukh Khan Once Told Me I Must Learn How To Act, He Talks Nonsense Sometimes'

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    During the promotions of Helicopter Eela, Kajol walked down the memory lane of her Baazigar shoot with Shahrukh Khan and stated that SRK once had irked her by asking her to learn acting, so that she can do hard-hitting roles. At first, Kajol assumed that SRK just spoke nonsense, but later realised after a few years that he was right, as she took up a hard-hitting role in Dushman that needed her to be intense in her acting skills.

    SRK Asked Me To Learn Acting, Says Kajol

    "I remember having a conversation during Baazigar with Shahrukh Khan and he told me, I should learn how to act and I was like, 'I am doing so fabulously well'. He told me I need to burn out as an actor, I felt, he talks nonsense sometimes. But when I was shooting for Udhar Ki Zindagi, I was like, 'I can't do films that are so heavy, it sucks so much out of you'. I did not want to do that anymore," she said to DNA.

    Dushman Ended Up Being A Blockbuster Hit

    Kajol's role in Dushman was well appreciated by the audiences and the movie ended up being the 7th highest grosser at the box office in 1998. The movie proved that Kajol can take up any given role, indeed!

    Dushman Was A Fabulous Learning Experience, Says Kajol

    "There were two sisters, so you have comparisons against yourself. You had to be better than yourself in a weird way. We had to work towards that, but it was a fabulous learning experience. There were so many parts in the film where there were no dialogues. There were lengthy scenes but at the same time, a lot was established without saying too much. Everything was done in a subtle way," she summed it up to DNA.

    Shahrukh Khan & Kajol

    Shahrukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood and their on-screen chemistry is loved by almost everyone. From starring together in movies such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others, they grew in everyone's hearts and will remain there for many more decades to come.

    Read more about: shahrukh khan kajol
    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue