 »   »   »  A Netizen Tried To Create A Rift Between Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan; Here's How SRK Reacted!

Shahrukh Khan gives BEFITTING reply to Salman Khan's Fan | FilmiBeat

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is known for his humour & wit and is capable of making people laugh under all circumstances as he clearly knows how to make things light. In his recent Twitter session of #AskSRK, a netizen posed him a question saying that he's a bigger fan of Salman Khan and went ahead saying how does that make him feel! The user asked, "Sir @iamsrk... I am a bigger fan @BeingSalmanKhan... Kaisa laga yeh jaankar?? #AskSRK."

The smart and clever Shahrukh Khan replied that he too loves Salman Khan just like him and steamrolled the user with his lovely reply. SRK said, "Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon... (I too love him very much). So cool, right? Also, the funny part is that as soon as SRK replied, Salman and Shahrukh's fans jumped into the comments section and ended up having a big war of words. Even though SRK and Salman are good friends now, their fans are at each other's throats.

#AskSRK Shahrukh Khan conducts the Q&A session of #AskSRK almost every month on Twitter and receives lots of questions. He manages to answer a handful of them and majority of it are so funny! Bandra & Sandra Shahrukh Khan also gives love tips on his #AskSRK sessions and while a user asked him that he's in love with a girl named Sandra from Berlin, SRK replied that needs to find someone in Bandra so that he can be much more closer to her. Money Is Secondary A user asked a question about the importance of money and SRK replied that one shouldn't equate their worth with money as family and friends should come first before all. Shahrukh Khan Is Now A Fan Of Netflix The Baadshah of Bollywood, SRK answered a question about books and said that he has no time to read books as Netflix takes up most of his time.