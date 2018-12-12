 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Wants His Daughter Suhana To Do This Thing Before Making Her Bollywood Debut!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Since a long time, we have had various speculations doing the rounds about Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana's Bollywood debut. The buzz gained momentum when recently, the star kid was spotted shooting with her friends. Her pictures went viral on the internet leading to reports that Suhana might soon be debuting in the film industry.
Before that, she also accompanied Shahrukh on the sets of Zero which gave rise to speculations that Bollywood might be the next step for her. Recently during the promotions of Zero, when we caught with Shahrukh, the superstar got candid about Suhana's film debut and here's what he had to share-
Suhana's Bollywood Debut Will Have To Wait!
When quizzed if Suhana has finally decided to make her Bollywood debut, Shahrukh replied, 'No'.
He said, "She wants to act, like I have said before. But she needs to train for three four years. She is doing some plays and theatres in London now. Hopefully, she will shift to America. She came here because she has a part of a learning, acting to spend time on productions. I think she did some in London with Gurinder."
SRK Wanted Suhana To Spend Time With Anushka & Katrina
"She was sitting at home so she said, 'I have to still go and get on to some sets for two weeks.' We were shooting here (Mehboob studio) for a song for two weeks. So, she started coming here for some experience.
I wanted her to see Katrina and Anushka because both of them are such different kind of actors. Katrina has her own charm and Anushka has her own way of enacting things. So, I wanted her to spend time with them."
This Is Hilarious!
"But what they did is instead they put around to me as the assistant director to get me from home on time. Suhana would wake me up in the morning saying, 'Papa, the shot is ready. She would get early in the morning on time."
'Experience Matters A Lot'
"I think ground experience is good for actors or any kind of job. But only as an internship. I think you really need to finish your education first. That formalizes and makes your craft better.
I want her to study for another three-four years even if she wants to be an actor. There's stage, theatre, street theatres, there are lots of opportunities around the world to learn acting.
In India, we don't learn acting. We just assume that we have the talent (laughs). It's like if we drive very fast, that doesn't mean you will become a formula one driver. I want her to have formal training in acting. That experience matters a lot."
'Suhana Spent More Time With Anushka'
When asked if Suhana spent time with his Zero co-stars, the actor replied, "She spent more time with Anushka more than Katrina because we were shooting for that song. Katrina came on the sets a couple of times. They have known her from childhood."