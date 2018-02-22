 »   »   » Bollywood Should be SCARED Of Netflix & Amazon Prime, Says Shahrukh Khan!

Shahrukh Khan was very vocal about the subject during a recent talk show and named films like Baahubali and Dangal got only 3 Crore people to hit the theatres and the rest 125 Crore population of the country won't even watch movies anymore. He raised concerns that if Bollywood doesn't catch up with the times, the available 3 Crore audience will slowly and eventually turn their loyalty to the online streaming category, and thus a decline in the box office collection would be inevitable.
Shahrukh Khan
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan revealed that the Bollywood film industry should be scared of Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Growing Concern
Shahrukh Khan is concerned that people are getting hooked to Netflix and Amazon Prime and Bollywood might take a severe beating in the coming future.
So True
He pointed out the fact that despite Baahubali and Dangal became a massive hit at the box office, the majority of the population didn't even watch those movies.
Affordable Choice
Since Netflix and Amazon Prime is affordable and has a lot of options and varieties to choose, people find the streaming much more reliable.
Comfort Of Your Own Home
Also, you can watch Netflix and Amazon Prime at the comfort of your own home and there's no need to step out to get your daily dose of entertainment.
Gearing Up
Well, Bollywood should seriously prepare itself for the future, else even the available audience will not hit the theatres.
Come Up With A Plan
It's good that Shahrukh Khan addressed the issue and we hope the industry insiders chalk out a plan for their own future.