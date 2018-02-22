 »   »   » Bollywood Should be SCARED Of Netflix & Amazon Prime, Says Shahrukh Khan!

Shahrukh Khan

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan revealed that the Bollywood film industry should be scared of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Growing Concern

Shahrukh Khan is concerned that people are getting hooked to Netflix and Amazon Prime and Bollywood might take a severe beating in the coming future.

So True

He pointed out the fact that despite Baahubali and Dangal became a massive hit at the box office, the majority of the population didn't even watch those movies.

Affordable Choice

Since Netflix and Amazon Prime is affordable and has a lot of options and varieties to choose, people find the streaming much more reliable.

Comfort Of Your Own Home

Also, you can watch Netflix and Amazon Prime at the comfort of your own home and there's no need to step out to get your daily dose of entertainment.

Gearing Up

Well, Bollywood should seriously prepare itself for the future, else even the available audience will not hit the theatres.

Come Up With A Plan

It's good that Shahrukh Khan addressed the issue and we hope the industry insiders chalk out a plan for their own future.