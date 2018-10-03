English
 »   »   »  Shakti Kapoor Pokes Fun At Tanushree Dutta's Allegations On Nana Patekar, Says He Was A Kid In 2008

Shakti Kapoor Pokes Fun At Tanushree Dutta's Allegations On Nana Patekar, Says He Was A Kid In 2008

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tanushree Dutta Nana Patekar Controversy: Shakti Kapoor gives SHOCKING REPLY on this;Watch|FilmiBeat

    Shakti Kapoor is known to have starred in a few ridiculous roles in Bollywood back in the day, but little did we know that he'd say ridiculous things in his real life too, concerning a serious issue like sexual harassment. Yes, Tanushree Dutta levelled allegations against Nana Patekar that he sexually harassed her during the shoot of Horn OK Please in 2008. When Shakti Kapoor was asked regarding his opinion about the matter, he gave out a rather vague reply that'll put anyone to shame.

    I Was A Kid In 2008, Says Shakti Kapoor

    "I don't know anything about this case. This was ten years back. I was a kid back then," he said to ANI when asked about the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy.

    It's Not For Someone To Cut A Joke

    It's sad to see that a senior actor like Shakti Kapoor is poking fun at the controversy instead of standing up for what is right. No wonder, Bollywood actors fear to name and shame sexual harasseres, as others end up making a joke out of their pain and suffering.

    Tanushree Dutta Hasn't Responded To Shakti Kapoor's Statement Yet

    Tanushree Dutta has lashed out at Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others for staying mum regarding the issue and we wonder what she has to say about Shakti Kapoor's recent ridiculous statement. We'll have to wait and watch for that.

    Social Media Is Split

    Also, when it comes to the people's opinion, social media is split and while several of them are seen supporting Tanushree Dutta, a large section is seen supporting Nana Patekar as well, claiming that he's an innocent man. We hope justice will be served for whoever has done wrong.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue