 »   »   »  Shakti Kapoor Pokes Fun At Tanushree Dutta's Allegations On Nana Patekar, Says He Was A Kid In 2008

I Was A Kid In 2008, Says Shakti Kapoor

"I don't know anything about this case. This was ten years back. I was a kid back then," he said to ANI when asked about the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy.

It's Not For Someone To Cut A Joke

It's sad to see that a senior actor like Shakti Kapoor is poking fun at the controversy instead of standing up for what is right. No wonder, Bollywood actors fear to name and shame sexual harasseres, as others end up making a joke out of their pain and suffering.

Tanushree Dutta Hasn't Responded To Shakti Kapoor's Statement Yet

Tanushree Dutta has lashed out at Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others for staying mum regarding the issue and we wonder what she has to say about Shakti Kapoor's recent ridiculous statement. We'll have to wait and watch for that.

Social Media Is Split

Also, when it comes to the people's opinion, social media is split and while several of them are seen supporting Tanushree Dutta, a large section is seen supporting Nana Patekar as well, claiming that he's an innocent man. We hope justice will be served for whoever has done wrong.