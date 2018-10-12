 »   »   »  'Shame On Sajid Khan', Twitterati Share Their Anger & Disgust Against Him For Sexual Harassment!

Related Articles
- Sajid Khan Faces Heat, Akshay Kumar Backs Out Of Housefull 4 After Sexual Harassment Accusations
-
- Sajid Khan Asked Me About My B**bs; Told Me To Strip For Him: 'Ungli' Actress Rachel White
- Sajid Khan Accused Of Sexual Harassment: 'He Asked Me To Wear A Bikini & Send Pictures' #MeToo
- Flashback! When Sajid Khan & Ashutosh Gowariker Had An Ugly Fight In Public At A Famous Awards Show
- Housefull 4 Shooting Begins! Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Bobby Deol Promise Crazy Times Ahead
- IT'S OFFICIAL! After Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon Joins The Cast Of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4
Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by his assistant director Saloni Chopra, as she shared her horrific details as to how he abused, body-shamed and tried to sleep with her. She also stated that he'd asked her to wear a bikini and send pictures and stated that he once had asked her to lift the skirt of a girl during the shoot of a movie. If that was not enough, he commented on the size of her breasts and buttocks and asked her to spread her legs and sit. Twitterati lashed out against Sajid Khan for his behaviour towards woman and urged other celebrities to stop working with him with immediate effect. Check out the tweets below...
|
Bollywood Is Filled With Perverts, I Hope Nobody Works With Sajid Khan
This user shared his disgust against how the industry is treating women and urged other celebrities not to work with Sajid Khan and all the other people who are accused of sexual harassment.
|
Sajid Khan Should Be Thrown Out Of Housefull 4
Another user stated that director Sajid Khan must be thrown out of Housefull 4 and also questioned if Farhan Akhtar will thrash his cousin Sajid Khan the same way he thrashed Nana Patekar when Tanushree Dutta accused him of sexual harassment.
|
Will Farhan Akhtar Take A Stand Against Sajid Khan
This user asked Farhan Akhtar to take a stand against his cousin Sajid Khan and doubted whether he would do it, as the #MeToo movement has come into his own family circle.
|
Men Should Prove Their Innocence!
A Twitter user stated, if the accused man is really innocent, he should file a defamation case against the accuser and prove that he is not guilty as per the law and not do it by mere statements, as that indicates he's guilty of something.
|
Shame On Sajid Khan!
This user made a short yet perfect point about how we all are feeling about Sajid Khan right now - 'Shame'.