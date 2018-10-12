 »   »   »  'Shame On Sajid Khan', Twitterati Share Their Anger & Disgust Against Him For Sexual Harassment!

And now Sajid Khan. I'm so glad I was never a fan of Bollywood biggies at all. Every fucking biggie is a pervert, absolute pervert. I hope the actors I love never ever act with them or be directed or be produced by these fucking filth. — TennisLove (@thetwinkwolf) October 11, 2018

Bollywood Is Filled With Perverts, I Hope Nobody Works With Sajid Khan

This user shared his disgust against how the industry is treating women and urged other celebrities not to work with Sajid Khan and all the other people who are accused of sexual harassment.

Sajid Khan should be thrown out of housefull 4, also sajid Khan is the cousin of farhan Akhtar, definitely farhan also involved in cases I think so, we may know lately — B. Rohith Kumar (@rohithkumar_19) October 11, 2018

Sajid Khan Should Be Thrown Out Of Housefull 4

Another user stated that director Sajid Khan must be thrown out of Housefull 4 and also questioned if Farhan Akhtar will thrash his cousin Sajid Khan the same way he thrashed Nana Patekar when Tanushree Dutta accused him of sexual harassment.

Now i hope u come forward and take a stand against someone frm ur own family- #sajidkhan who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and admire their courage to speak up against this filth — Amit jain (@DabanggAmitjain) October 11, 2018

Will Farhan Akhtar Take A Stand Against Sajid Khan

This user asked Farhan Akhtar to take a stand against his cousin Sajid Khan and doubted whether he would do it, as the #MeToo movement has come into his own family circle.

Any MAN who thinks or believes that he has not done anything wrong and the woman is lying, he should immediately file a court case/defamation case. If we won't support the woman/victims now, they will never get the courage to speak. So its upto the men to prove their innocence! — Himesh (@himeshmankad) October 11, 2018

Men Should Prove Their Innocence!

A Twitter user stated, if the accused man is really innocent, he should file a defamation case against the accuser and prove that he is not guilty as per the law and not do it by mere statements, as that indicates he's guilty of something.

Shame on you sajid khan..😱 https://t.co/DhQjMmN2rF — samina (@samina_100) October 11, 2018

Shame On Sajid Khan!

This user made a short yet perfect point about how we all are feeling about Sajid Khan right now - 'Shame'.