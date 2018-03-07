 »   »   » SHAMEFUL ACT! Irrfan Khan's 'Rare Disease' Has Been Falsely Reported As Brain Cancer By Some People

It's Absolutely Shameful

While Irrfan had earlier requested everyone to not speculate things, there were some people who still ended up spreading harmful rumours about his heath.

Reports started doing the rounds that the actor has a brain tumor called Gliboblastma Multiforme (GBM) Grade IV, which in other words, is called death on diagnosis and has been admitted in a Mumbai hospital.

More White Lies

These reports also suggested that Irrfan had been having convulsion attacks along with slurring of speech.

Here's The Truth

Amidst all these disgusting speculations, trade analyst and Irrfan's confidante Komal Nahta has rubbished all rumours about his hospitalization and said that the actor is currently in Delhi.

These Reports Are Just 'Fake News'

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Although Irrfan Khan is unwell, all malicious news being spread about him and his condition since an hour or two are untrue. Likewise, all other horrendous news relating to his hospitalisation are fake. By God's grace, Irrfan is in Delhi and that's the only truth."

Irrfan Khan's Shocking Revelation

The actor had earlier shared this shocking piece of news on his Twitter handle which read, "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me!- Irrfan"