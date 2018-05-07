 »   »   » Shamshera First Look: Ranbir Kapoor As A Dacoit & A Solid Punch-Line, We Are Already All Whistles!

The Makers Dropped The First Look Of Shamshera

In a 36 seconds video, we get a glimpse of a rugged looking Ranbir Kapoor holding an axe in one hand and a bunch of arrows in another as his voice in the background mouths a punchline- 'Karam Se Dacait, Dharam Se Azaad'.

Ranbir Reveals What Made Him Take Up This Film

Talking about the movie, Ranbir Kapoor says, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge."

Ranbir Returns To Yash Raj Camp

Ranbir Kapoor delivered his first hit with YRF's Bachna Ae Haseeno and then he garnered outstanding critical acclaim for his fantastic performance in Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year. After 9 long years, YRF and Ranbir are set to collaborate again for a desi, mega-action, masala entertainer titled Shamshera. The film is part of YRF's 3-movie deal with Karan Malhotra, who directed the blockbuster Agneepath and then the action spectacle Brothers.

Get Ready For Some High-Octane Action

This high-octane adventure is set in the heartland of India and will have jaw-dropping action sequences and a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera is set to go on the floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.

Rumour Has It

There are strong whispers that the makers might rope in Sanjay Dutt to play Ranbir's father in this action-adventure. However there's no official confirmation yet from the makers.