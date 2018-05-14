 »   »   » Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor CONFIRMED To Play A Seductive Temptress In This Ranbir Kapoor Film!

Related Articles
Ever since the makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera dropped the first teaser of this period action-adventure, there has been an immense anticipation building around the film. To add more to it, it was recently confirmed that Sanjay Dutt has come onboard to essay the role of a mean, ruthless villain in this movie.
And now, finally the hunt for Ranbir's leading lady has finally come to end with Vaani Kapoor being officially announced as the film's leading lady by the makers. Scroll down to read more details about it-
Vaani Kapoor Is On A Roll
After bagging Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff's untitled YRF film, Vaani Kapoor is set to sizzle like never before in Karan Malhotra's mega action adventure Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor.
Any Guesses What She's Playing In Shamshera?
No? Fret not, we have it all for you. Vaani will play the role of the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from heartland India.
She Is A Crucial Catalyst In Ranbir's Rebellious Mission
Director Karan Malhotra revealed, "Vaani plays Ranbir's love interest in the film and is a very important collaborator in his character's journey. Her character graph is interlinked to the plot of the film making her a crucial catalyst in our hero's rebellious mission."
Here's Why Vaani Beat Other Actresses To Bag Shamshera
He further added, "Vaani is a perfect fit for the role. She is a fine actor, a fabulous dancer and a gorgeous Hindi film heroine. We wanted someone absolutely fresh to wow audiences on the big screen and she beautifully fits that brief." Meanwhile, the actor is quite excited about the film and took to Twitter to post the film's teaser poster with a caption that read, 'New Beginnings'.
Ranbir In A Never-Seen Before Avatar
Earlier Ranbir was quoted as saying, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing." He had further added, "Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge."
Shamshera is touted to be a high-octane, larger-than-life entertainer and will have jaw-dropping action sequences and Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project. The period action-adventure is set to go on floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.
