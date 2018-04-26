 »   »   » S*xual Favours Are Demanded! Shatrughan Sinha Defends Saroj Khan; Reveals Truth About Casting Couch

Related Articles
Saroj Khan received quite a bit of backlash when she defended casting couch in Bollywood by giving a bizarre justification. Now Shatrughan Sinha has added fuel to the fire by supporting Saroj. The actor-politician recently told that sexual favours are demanded and given in both the entertainment and the political world.
In an interview to a leading news agency, Shatrughan Sinha said, "Neither Saroj Khan nor Renuka Chowdhary is wrong. Sexual favours are demanded and given. It's an old and time-tested way of getting ahead in life. 'You please me I'll please you'. This has been happening since time immemorial. What is there to get so upset about.''
Shatrughan Defends Saroj's Casting Couch Comment
"Saroj Khan's contribution to choreography and to shaping the careers of Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and the late much-missed Sridevi, was invaluable. Saroj Khan is a legend in her own right. She often speaks from her heart and lets emotional correctness rule over political correctness.''
I Completely Agree With Saroj
''If she said that girls have to compromise sexually in Bollywood, she must be aware of what goes on. I completely agree with both Saroj and Renuka. I know the kind of compromises girls have to make to get into films. Perhaps Sarojji has herself gone through her own pain and humiliation.''
Young Brigade Is Known To Offer S*xual Favours
''As for politics, I don't know what we can call the casting couch in politics may be the casting-vote couch. Of course, the young aspiring brigade is known to offer sexual favours and of course, the senior brigade is known to accept. I am not saying it is right.''
Don't Condemn Saroj For Speaking The Truth
''I would never be part of such a compromise. But we cannot shut our eyes to the reality around us. ‘'Don't condemn Sarojji for speaking the truth. Condemn those who create a situation where girls and boys feel they have to compromise to get ahead in life."
No One Is Forcing The Girl To Lie Down On The Couch
"What happens on the couch or wherever two people come together, is a matter of personal choice. No one is forcing any girl or boy to lie down on the couch. You have something to give and you are offering it to someone who is interested. Where is the coercion or compulsion?"
Those Who Have Come In Late
Saroj Khan had told a daily, ''his has been happening since time immemorial. Somebody or the other tries to get cozy with every girl. Even people in the government do it. Why are you after the film industry? At least the industry provides employment. After all, it isn't as if you are raped and abandoned.''
"It's up to the girl - what does she want to do? If you don't want to be caught, you won't. When you are an artiste, why will you sell yourself? Don't say anything about the film industry. It's like our mother-father.''
Later She Apologised & Said
"I have already said I am sorry. But you don't know the question that was asked... And now there's so much ruckus," Khan told PTI.
