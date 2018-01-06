 »   »   » SHE CALLS IT HER 'DREAM ROLE'! Katrina Kaif Wants To Reprise Madhubala's Anaarkali

Working with the three Khans of Bollywood figures in every actress' wish list and Katrina Kaif has been a lucky girl in that matter.

The gorgeous actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai and has Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and Shahrukh Khan's Zero. But do you know that Kat has a dream role that she wishes she gets a chance to portray on screen?



The leggy lass told DNA that she has not been a Bollywood buff while growing up but she still loves classic Hindi flicks.

She Loves Watching Classics Katrina told the daily, "I love watching old Hindi films. Some of my most favourite ones are old classics."

Katrina Wants To Be Anaarkali "Maybe a Mughal-E-Azam. I would love to be part of the film, if it's made again," quipped Katrina when asked about the classic in which she would love to star in if it's ever remade.

Why Does Kat Want To Be A Part Of This Tragic Love Story? To this, she replied, "It's beautiful and ethereal. The whole world amazes me. So, I would love to play Anaarkali."

But Wait... Katrina further adds, "There's a side of me who would rethink about remaking a classic which is as loved as Mughal-E-Azam."

What Makes Katrina Take Up A Project? The actress was recently quoted as saying to Mid-Day, "If I like the team, technicians and story, I'll do a film. It doesn't matter if I am the only one in it or there are 25 other actors. While working on Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012, she played the protagonist in it), I also did Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), which had six principal characters. I can't sign a film that offers me a great part but has an average script."

She Isn't Running After Solo Films "Portraying the role of a powerful female character or projecting women in strong light don't necessarily mean that one has to play the protagonist, or the solo lead," Katrina was recently quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.



Coming back to Mughal-E-Azam, if that film is ever remade, which Bollywood stars do you feel would be apt choice to step into Salim and Anaarkali's shoes? Let us know in the comment section below.