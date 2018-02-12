 »   »   » SHE'S AN ENCOURAGING SENIOR! Katrina Kaif Admires 'Dhadak' Actors Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor

Katrina On Choosing Her Films

"Today, I can't seek to be where I used to be at one point because that's not my age anymore."



She Is Already A Fan Of Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor

Katrina said, " Today, if you are making Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, I can't be cast in that film and it (casting me in the film) won't be correct either. When I see the two of them together, they look so lovely and sweet. And I feel really happy.''



All Actors Have Unique Identities

"All my peers and colleagues have been in the film industry for some time now. So, in the audience's eyes, we all have our own places and unique identities," she further added.



Katrina On Her Upcoming Films

She was quoted as saying to the leading daily, " Tiger Zinda Hai was a unique and right space for me to be in. The same goes for Aanand L Rai sir's Zero. As for Thugs Of Hindostan, I don't think we have seen such a well-crafted movie before, as it's a completely different visual. So, that's also the right space to be in.''



But Is Her Role Shorter Than Fatima Sana Shaikh's In Thugs?

Reacting to these reports, a DNA report had quoted her as saying, " All this doesn't matter. Let's stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there's none. Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this - whether it's Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me."



Meanwhile,

After Katrina's leaked look, a picture of her co-stars Aamir Khan and Fatima too went viral on the internet.

