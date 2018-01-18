 »   »   » She Is PISSED OFF! An Angry Bipasha Basu SLAMS Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'Kinda Getting Irritating'

She Is PISSED OFF! An Angry Bipasha Basu SLAMS Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'Kinda Getting Irritating'

Bipasha Basu found herself once again in the news when recently she was photographed with a bag on her lap, sending gossipmongers into a tizzy. They speculated that the actress may be expecting her first kid and was hiding her baby bump from the paparazzi.

Well for all those people, here's the truth behind that viral picture straight from the horse's mouth. Was Bipasha really hiding her baby bump? Find out here...

Bipasha Isn't Pleased With These Speculations

The actress once again took to her Twitter page to put a full stop to her pregnancy speculations and slammed them left and right.

She Is Irritated With All These Rumours

Bipasha tweeted, "Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation again😂Guys i am not pregnant .Kinda getting irritating 😡Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it🙏"

This Is Not The First Time

A few months ago, Bipasha and her hubby Karan's visit to a hospital had sparked off pregnancy rumours. But it turned out that Karan was suffering from a stomach infection and the actress had accompanied him to the hospital.

The Constant Guessing Game Is Tiring

Back then, Bips had said that she finds this constant guessing game tiring and that when she and Karan are having a baby, she will announce it to the world herself.

She had said, "The curiosity about me being pregnant is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen. We are not planning to have a baby right now. When we do plan, it will be joyous news which we will share with our will-wishers then. The constant guessing game is tiring. As I'm more than straightforward person, so please do not believe anything that gets written."

She Is In No Hurry To Start A Family

Last year in an interview with HT, Bipasha had said, that she and Karan want to enjoy this time together and are in no hurry to start a family.,"We love babies. But both of us need more alone time together," she was quoted as saying.

Bipasha On Motherhood

"We love babies. But both of us need more alone time together - because once the baby arrives, it's always only baby time. That's the way we both think. My mom is very keen to have a granddaughter soon.".

Karan and Bipasha met on the sets of their film Alone and fell in love. The couple tied the knot in April 2016.

