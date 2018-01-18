 »   »   » She Is PISSED OFF! An Angry Bipasha Basu SLAMS Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'Kinda Getting Irritating'

The Constant Guessing Game Is Tiring

Back then, Bips had said that she finds this constant guessing game tiring and that when she and Karan are having a baby, she will announce it to the world herself.

She had said, "The curiosity about me being pregnant is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen. We are not planning to have a baby right now. When we do plan, it will be joyous news which we will share with our will-wishers then. The constant guessing game is tiring. As I'm more than straightforward person, so please do not believe anything that gets written."