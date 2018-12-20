English
Shibani Dandekar Blushes As She Cuddles With Farhan Akhtar, Farhan Posts The Cutest Picture!

    Doesn't it make our day when we see stars and celebs post the cutest candid pictures on their social media? Just like their romantic films do, Bollywood couples make us fall in the idea of love all over again when they are captured on camera with their beaus. Setting our hearts fluttering again, actor - director Farhan Akhtar posted a couple of pictures with his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. These are just too cute to handle!

    Farhan Akhtar posted two pictures on his Instagram with his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar against the background of what looks like a Christmas party. They can be seen cuddling in both photos. In the first picture, Farhan and Shibani are hugging and smiling delightfully, and in this one, Shibani is looking straight into the camera. Farhan captioned this, "Now you see her." In the next picture, Shibani shys away and hides burying her face in Farhan's shoulder, and Farhan captions this, "Now you don't." He adds heart emojis next to Shibani's name. Aren't these pictures heights of adorbs? Check it out!

    Now you see her. Now you don’t. ❤️ @shibanidandekar ❤️ Thank you @ginashetty1 & @tarunshetty1 for a lovely evening. #seasonspirit #funtimes #hangout #secretsanta

    The rumoured couple have not publicly acknowledged that they are dating but they have made it official on their social media. Sort of. Well they do appear on each other's Instagram posts quite often.

    The couple took everyone's breath away when they made an appearance together at Ranveer and Deepika's wedding reception hand in hand. They looked absolutely dashing. Shibani was wearing a strapless emerald green gown with hair done up, and Farhan was wearing a black suit with a bowtie. We could actually see them blushing when they made that appearance.

    Speaking about her making relationship announcements, Shibani Dandekar said this to Mid-Day a few weeks ago, "I am not secretive, but I don't feel the need to say things out loud. I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative."

    Shibani and Farhan apparently met when they were filming for I Can Do That in 2015, and they reportedly fell in love in 2018.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 21:51 [IST]
