English
 Shibani Dandekar Supports Alleged Beau Farhan Akhtar: He's Not Aware Of Sajid Khan's Predatory Ways!

Shibani Dandekar Supports Alleged Beau Farhan Akhtar: He's Not Aware Of Sajid Khan's Predatory Ways!

By
    When Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and opened the gates for the #MeToo movement in India, Farhan Akhtar was all guns blazing and supported Tanushree's claims by saying that predators should be punished and other celebrities must not work with them. Now, his cousin Sajid Khan has come under the scanner of the #MeToo movement as Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and a woman journalist accused the film-maker of sexual harassment and a lot of people are questioning why Farhan Akhtar is quite about the issue.

    Shibani Dandekar Comes To Farhan Akhtar's Rescue

    Farhan Akhtar's alleged girlfriend Shibani Dandekar took to Twitter by supporting Farhan Akhtar and said that he had no idea about Sajid Khan's predatory ways. She even stated that instead of questioning the culprit (Sajid Khan), why are everyone behind Farhan Akhtar, as he has nothing to do with it.

    Here's What Shibani Dandekar Tweeted...

    "Instead of holding the culprit responsible for gross misconduct are we really blaming and shaming family members for not knowing???? really??."

    Farhan Akhtar Can't Be Held Responsible, Says Shibani Dandekar

    Shibani Dandekar said that Farhan Akhtar can't be held responsible for the deeds of others and we need to focus on women's safety as that's the first priority here. "He can't be held accountable for something he didn't do or know of .. we need to focus on the girls and stop with the blame."

    Shibani Dandekar Was All Guns Blazing Against People Who Still Questioned Farhan Akhtar!

    "Turns a blind eye?? Wow that's hell of an accusation.. HE DIDNT KNOW plain and simple .. had no clue... the second he heard he spoke up.. that is his truth no matter how much we discuss it, it won't change," she tweeted.

    Foucs On The Culprits Who Should Be Held Accountable

    "I do not support dragging innocent people through this .. focus on the ones who should be held accountable" and "So does that mean I support the behaviour of the culprit?? Absolutely not .. it is horrific! Don't paint everyone with the same brush is what I'm saying .. leave the innocent and focus on the guilty."

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 10:44 [IST]
