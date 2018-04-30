 »   »   » The Hot Shilpa Shetty Sizzles In A Bikini While Holidaying In Maldives With Her Family!

Shilpa Shetty's Bikini Delight

Shilpa Shetty captioned this bikini picture as, "Kundra's in Kanuhura. Thankyou @islechictravel for suggesting this. #familytime @kanuhuramaldives #kanuhuraresort #Timelessmemories #maldives."

Blessed With The Best

All the healthy diet and yoga has really paid off for Shilpa Shetty as she struts in a bikini in Maldives.

Shilpa Shetty's Fishing Adventures

What's a beach tale if there's no fishing involved? Shilpa Shetty took a boat and went fishing and also caught a big fish in the hook. Sadly, she had to drop it in the waters as it was not an edible fish.

Eat Healthy & Be Fit!

So what if she couldn't get to fry and eat the fish which she caught? Shilpa Shetty ate delicious banana fritters and enjoyed every bite of it.

Dinner With The Family

Shilpa Shetty had a lavish dinner by the beach along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan.

Looking Gorgeous As Always

The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty poses by the sun-kissed beach and looks way too beautiful. She's enjoying every minute of her Maldivian holiday.