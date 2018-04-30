 »   »   » The Hot Shilpa Shetty Sizzles In A Bikini While Holidaying In Maldives With Her Family!

Shilpa Shetty sizzles in HOT BIKINI LOOK in Maldives, picture goes VIRAL । FilmiBeat

It looks like Shilpa Shetty is the only Bollywood actress who never ages and she's been looking the same since close to two decades now. The actress went on a holiday to Maldives along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan and shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle from the sun-soaked beaches. What struck people the most is her bikini pictures and we have to say that she's blessed with such a perfect body and is hotter than hell.

Apart from her sizzling hot bikini pictures, Shilpa Shetty also shared a video clip on her Instagram handle of herself fishing. Luckily she caught a big fish, but sadly it was not the kind of fish that can be eaten, so she had to drop it back into the waters. View their holiday pictures below!

Shilpa Shetty's Bikini Delight Shilpa Shetty captioned this bikini picture as, "Kundra's in Kanuhura. Thankyou @islechictravel for suggesting this. #familytime @kanuhuramaldives #kanuhuraresort #Timelessmemories #maldives." Blessed With The Best All the healthy diet and yoga has really paid off for Shilpa Shetty as she struts in a bikini in Maldives. Shilpa Shetty's Fishing Adventures What's a beach tale if there's no fishing involved? Shilpa Shetty took a boat and went fishing and also caught a big fish in the hook. Sadly, she had to drop it in the waters as it was not an edible fish. Eat Healthy & Be Fit! So what if she couldn't get to fry and eat the fish which she caught? Shilpa Shetty ate delicious banana fritters and enjoyed every bite of it. Dinner With The Family Shilpa Shetty had a lavish dinner by the beach along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. Looking Gorgeous As Always The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty poses by the sun-kissed beach and looks way too beautiful. She's enjoying every minute of her Maldivian holiday.