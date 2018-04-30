 »   »   » The Hot Shilpa Shetty Sizzles In A Bikini While Holidaying In Maldives With Her Family!

Related Articles
It looks like Shilpa Shetty is the only Bollywood actress who never ages and she's been looking the same since close to 2 decades now. The actress went on a holiday to Maldives along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan and shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle from the sun-soaked beaches. What struck people the most is her bikini pictures and we have to say that she's blessed with such a perfect body and is hotter than hell.
Apart from her sizzling hot bikini pictures, Shilpa Shetty also shared a video clip on her Instagram handle of herself fishing. Luckily she caught a big fish, but sadly it was not the kind of fish that can be eaten, so she had to drop it back into the waters. Now that she has no fish to eat, Shilpa ended up eating crispy hot Banana fritters with cinnamon sugar and homemade vanilla ice cream. View the pictures below!
Shilpa Shetty's Bikini Delight
Shilpa Shetty captioned this bikini picture as, "Kundra's in Kanuhura. Thankyou @islechictravel for suggesting this. #familytime @kanuhuramaldives #kanuhuraresort #Timelessmemories #maldives."
Blessed With The Best
All the healthy diet and yoga has really paid off for Shilpa Shetty as she struts in a bikini in Maldives.
Shilpa Shetty's Fishing Adventures
What's a beach tale if there's no fishing involved? Shilpa Shetty took a boat and went fishing and also caught a big fish in the hook. Sadly, she had to drop it in the waters as it was not a edible fish.
Eat Healthy & Be Fit!
So what if she couldn't get to fry and eat the fish which she caught? Shilpa Shetty ate delicious Banana fritters and enjoyed every bite of it.
Dinner With The Family
Shilpa Shetty had a lavish dinner by the beach along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan.
Looking Gorgeous As Always
The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty poses by the sun-kissed beach and looks way too beautiful. She's enjoying every minute of her Maldivian holiday.
