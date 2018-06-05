 »   »   »  Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Lands In Trouble, Summoned By ED For 2000 Crore Bitcoin Scam

It looks like Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra can never do away with financial irregularities as he was previously banned from all cricketing activities for life due to his involvement in the Indian Premier League betting scandal and his team Rajasthan Royals was banned for two years from the tournament. Now his name is being dragged in the Rs 2000 Crore Bitcoin scam that is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per reports, Raj Kundra's name popped up when the main accused of the Bitcoin scam, Amit Bharadwaj was being interrogated by the ED. Raj Kundra has now been summoned for further questioning. Those who were dealing with bitcoins worth Rs 1 Crore or more were sent notices by the Income Tax Department recently, and the names were also forwarded to Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate immediately initiated possible money laundering and fraud. They started the investigation by questioning most of the people who were mentioned in the list. Also, the nature of ED's questioning of Raj Kundra is not yet clear. It is reported that many names of Bollywood celebrities might crop up during further investigations by the ED.

Apart from the IPL betting and Bitcoin scam, Raj Kundra was also involved in a Twitter brawl with Sachin Joshi and they called each other, a fraud. Raj Kundra had started the Indian Poker League and called out Sachin Joshi over non-payment of dues of Rs 40 Lakh. However, Sachin Joshi accused Raj Kundra of rigging the tournament and the Twitter fight went on for days.

