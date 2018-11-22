 »   »   »  The Hot Shilpa Shetty Soaks In The Maldivian Sun Along With Her Husband Raj Kundra! View Pictures

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Chennai: Schools And Colleges Shut For 48 Hours After Heavy Rain Alert
-
- The Jio Effect: Telcos May Discontinue Free Incoming Call Facility
- Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Bengaluru Reception Pictures
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Review First Drive — The Benchmark For Future Mahindra SUVs?
- Want An Easy To Ace Yet The Most Eye-catching Airport Look? — Take Cues From Anushka Sharma
- All About The Spectacular Buddha Park In Ravangla
- 1st T20I: Australia Beats India By 4 Runs
- 5 Best Short And Safe Investments In India
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary today on November 22, 2018 and the couple has set off to the Maldives to ring in their special day and are having one helluva time together chilling by the beach, soaking in the sun, sea diving and to top it all, enjoying delicious meals that are mouth-watering. Shilpa Shetty shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle and is also seen sporting a bikini. She looks absolutely gorgeous, folks! View the pictures below...
The Stunning Shilpa Shetty
The stunning Shilpa Shetty soaks in the Maldivian sun sporting a bikini and looks absolutely breathtaking. She has a body to die for and looks like she's ageing in reverse. Isn't it, folks?
Sea Diving
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went sea diving in the Maldives and captioned it as, "The beauty and mechanisms of nature don't fail to surprise me."
Oh La La!
Shilpa Shetty is raising the temperatures in the Maldives with her hotness and captioned the picture as, "Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it. If I had my way, would live here for the rest of my life."
The View Is Breathtaking
Shilpa Shetty looking at the blue skies under the pristine waters is what we all crave to do. The picture looks so soothing to the eyes, peeps!
The Beach Baby
Just like everybody else, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra love holidaying by the beach as it completely relaxes our bodies and minds and makes us feel much better about ourselves.
Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are enjoying every single minute of their stay in the Maldives and the couple is giving all their fans holiday goals.
Happy Wedding Anniversary Shilpa & Raj!
Here's wishing Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra a happy wedding anniversary and may they stay together happily all their lives.
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: Tanushree Dutta Had Lesbian S*x With Me & She Has Raped Other Women Too, I Have Proof