The Hot Shilpa Shetty Soaks In The Maldivian Sun Along With Her Husband Raj Kundra! View Pictures

By
    Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary today on November 22, 2018 and the couple has set off to the Maldives to ring in their special day and are having one helluva time together chilling by the beach, soaking in the sun, sea diving and to top it all, enjoying delicious meals that are mouth-watering. Shilpa Shetty shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle and is also seen sporting a bikini. She looks absolutely gorgeous, folks! View the pictures below...

    The Stunning Shilpa Shetty

    The stunning Shilpa Shetty soaks in the Maldivian sun sporting a bikini and looks absolutely breathtaking. She has a body to die for and looks like she's ageing in reverse. Isn't it, folks?

    Sea Diving

    Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went sea diving in the Maldives and captioned it as, "The beauty and mechanisms of nature don't fail to surprise me."

    Oh La La!

    Shilpa Shetty is raising the temperatures in the Maldives with her hotness and captioned the picture as, "Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it. If I had my way, would live here for the rest of my life."

    The View Is Breathtaking

    Shilpa Shetty looking at the blue skies under the pristine waters is what we all crave to do. The picture looks so soothing to the eyes, peeps!

    The Beach Baby

    Just like everybody else, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra love holidaying by the beach as it completely relaxes our bodies and minds and makes us feel much better about ourselves.

    Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are enjoying every single minute of their stay in the Maldives and the couple is giving all their fans holiday goals.

    Happy Wedding Anniversary Shilpa & Raj!

    Here's wishing Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra a happy wedding anniversary and may they stay together happily all their lives.

