 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Shilpa Shetty Reacts Angrily When Asked About The Issue Once Again!

The Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy has led the way for the #MeToo movement in India and several celebrities have come out in support of Tanushree, while the others have supported Nana. Shilpa Shetty recently supported Tanushree Dutta's claims by saying "It's time women wake up and take charge" and said that her heart goes out to Tanushree, as she has suffered a lot these many years.

Also, during a press conference at the Walkathon with Sanya Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty was quizzed once again about her thoughts on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy, for which the actress reacted angrily and refused to comment on the matter all over again, but at the look of it, it was all done in jest. Sanya Malhotra, who was seated besides Shilpa, ended up answering instead and said that she's glad women are coming out and speaking about sexual harassment and stated that it's about time all of this really stopped.