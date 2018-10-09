 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Shilpa Shetty Reacts Angrily When Asked About The Issue Once Again!

Related Articles
The Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy has led the way for the #MeToo movement in India and several celebrities have come out in support of Tanushree, while the others have supported Nana. Shilpa Shetty recently supported Tanushree Dutta's claims by saying "It's time women wake up and take charge" and said that her heart goes out to Tanushree, as she has suffered a lot these many years.
Also, during a press conference at the Walkathon with Sanya Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty was quizzed once again about her thoughts on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy, for which the actress reacted angrily and refused to comment on the matter all over again, but at the look of it, it was all done in jest. Sanya Malhotra, who was seated besides Shilpa, ended up answering instead and said that she's glad women are coming out and speaking about sexual harassment and stated that it's about time all of this really stopped.
Here's What Shilpa Shetty Said About The Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy
"In any milieu, actors, entrepreneurs, the working environment should feel safe. That should be a prerequisite. This entire movement which has been initiated by Tanushree Dutta, my heart goes out to her, as a woman and on a human level because something like this was brushed under the carpet," she'd said previously.
Women Should Take Up The Charge, Says Shilpa Shetty
"We don't know the nitty gritty of the goings on but it has kick-started a movement. People have suffered. It's time women wake up and take charge."
Even Men Should Be Heard, Call It YouToo!
"It shouldn't be hashtag MeToo, it should be YouToo, for the men. It's shouldn't be the women, cowing down and saying oh #MeToo," Shilpa Shetty summed it up.
On The Work Front
Shilpa Shetty is busy promoting her fitness regime and yoga videos all over the place and has a loyal fan following of her own in terms of leading a healthy lifestyle. She has no Bollywood offers currently and we hope to see her on the silver screen pretty soon.