 »   »   » Shilpa Shetty TROLLED For Fishing In Maldives! 'Feeling Sad For Fish' Say Users

Shilpa Shetty gives EXPLIANATION to TROLLERS on her fishing in Maldives

It looks like the Internet troll machine is up and running on Shilpa Shetty's latest video clip, where she is seen fishing in Maldives and had to drop the fish back in the waters as it was non edible. Little did Shilpa Shetty know that her innocent video would end up angering her followers as they comment things like "Feeling sad for the fish" and "Fish have a life too". One user went ahead and accused her of hypocrisy as she's a part of PeTA. The user commented,

"The fish is pierced through its neck with that sharp hook and traumatised already and who knows whether it survived or not with that wound and pain. It's okay if you are a non-vegetarian but being associated with PETA and still hurting any animal with any intent is not justifiable at all #hypocrisy." Another user slammed Shilpa Shetty by saying, "Feeling sad for fish... She is just playing and hurting fish. Very bad, because fish have a life, I think shouldnt be done like this."-(sic)

This Is Cruel & Torture, Says Another User "This is really cruel... I mean why torture the fish for nothing... If she wanted to eat it then it was okay, but she didn't... She was just enjoying... unacceptable."(sic) Shilpa Shetty Had To Clarify Her Fishing Stint! When all the comments turned negative and was too much to handle, Shilpa Shetty jumped in the comment section herself by saying that she released the fish back in the waters as it was not edible, and also confirmed that the fish did not die. Fishing For Some Controversy It looks like anything and everything will be taken to task by the troll brigade and one has to be very careful about what they post online. PeTA Campaign Shilpa Shetty is a part of PeTA and joined the campaign against the use of wild animals in circuses and has been fighting for the cause since 2006.