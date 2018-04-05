 »   »   » SHOCKING! An Upset Sanjay Dutt Walks Out When Asked About Working With Madhuri Dixit

The Question Rubbed Sanjay In A Wrong Way

When a reporter asked Sanjay if he's a part of Abhishek Varman's next starring Madhuri Dixit, the actor looked visibly upset and just walked off without answering the question.

Going by the looks of this behaviour, it seems that the actor hasn't let bygones be bygones and is still uncomfortable when it comes to answering questions pertaining to Mrs Nene.

Recently, a video from Goa Fest 2017 had gone viral where Sanjay Dutt was asked in an interview which actress he would like to marry if given an opportunity. The actor replied, ''Anybody knows Maanayata Dutt? Nobody knows? But...I would like to marry Madhuri Dixit.'' However later, in the same interview, Dutt cleared the air saying his reply of wanting to marry Madhuri Dixit was said in jest.

When Sanjay Opened Up About His Link-Up With Madhuri In An Old Interview

Sanjay Dutt's torrid affair with Madhuri Dixit was the talk of the town in the 90s. It was said that the actor's TADA arrest took a toil on their rumoured

relationship. However, back then Madhuri categorically in an interview had denied being ever involved with Sanjay Dutt.

When the actor was asked about it, he had said in a Movie Magazine interview dating back to 1993, "I didn't get affected by her statement. I have been her colleague and I have done a lot of films with her. See, I need to establish a proper rapport with all my co-stars, it may be Madhuri or Sridevi. For instance, during the first few days of Gumraah I wasn't comfortable because you know how Sridevi is. She is aloof and I had to get talking to her. So what Madhuri said didn't bother me that much, in fact it didn't bother me at all."

He had further added,, "She was friendly from day one because she was not Madhuri- the star when I first worked with her. When quizzed further if he implied he had nothing to do with her, the actor quipped a 'yes' and quickly added, "I wish I had a scene going on with Madhuri. But I don't! He further said, "Look I get friendly to every co-star of mine. If you see me with Raveena Tandon, you will feel I am having an affair with her too."

Sanjay Had Even Apologized To Madhuri For Their Link-Up Rumours

In the same interview, he had said, "This story broke out around the time of Saajan. In fact when the story broke out in the press, she was shooting for Khel in Kenya. So, when we had a schedule of Saajan after that, I went up and said sorry to her. Because she was under public scrutiny for no fault of her. She took it well."

Recently when Madhuri Dixit Nene was asked about rumours about her alleged-liason with Sanjay in the 90s being a part of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Dutt' biopic, the actress had said, "For where I am today, this [the topic of Dutt] has become redundant. Life has come a long way since then. I don't know where these reports are coming from. In any case, it doesn't make a difference to me."