 »   »   » SHOCKING CONFESSION! Bhumi Pednekar Finds Ayushmann Khurrana MORE TALENTED Than Rajkummar Rao

Whom Does Bhumi Find More Talented- Rajkummar Rao or Ayushmann Khurrana?

Neha asked Bhumi to choose between actors Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana on the basis of their talent.

Bhumi's Shocking Reply

To this, Bhumi replied, "Ayushmann is better than Rajkummar."

Ayushmann Even Took A Dig At Rajkummar Rao

The actor also took a dig at his contemporary actor by saying Rajkummar should hire a new stylist.

He Compared Bhumi Pednekar To Aamir Khan

Ayushmann even compared Bhumi to superstar Aamir Khan. Keeping it all fun, he said that Bhumi, who played his oversized wife in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", has been and still is a "heavyweight" actor.

"Bhumi, you are the only actor in this country, apart from Aamir Khan, to have gone through the physical transformation," quipped the actor.

Ayushmann And Bhumi Revealed Each Other's Secrets

When Neha asked Ayushmann the longest he has gone without s**, he replied, ‘'Outdoors maybe.'' But when she posed the same question to Bhumi, Ayushmann was quick to add, ‘'One hour.''

Ahem-Ahem

When asked what dating tips Ayushmann will give to Bhumi, he instantly replied, ‘'She's a pro.''