 »   »   » SHOCKING CONFESSION! Bhumi Pednekar Finds Ayushmann Khurrana MORE TALENTED Than Rajkummar Rao

Neha Dhupia's talk show 'BFFs With Vogue' is known for Bollywood celebrities spilling some bold and shocking confessions that you won't even think on in your wildest dreams.
Recently Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar made an appearance on Neha's show where the duo made some surprising revelations. Read on to know what they had to say-
Whom Does Bhumi Find More Talented- Rajkummar Rao or Ayushmann Khurrana?
Neha asked Bhumi to choose between actors Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana on the basis of their talent.
Bhumi's Shocking Reply
To this, Bhumi replied, "Ayushmann is better than Rajkummar."
Ayushmann Even Took A Dig At Rajkummar Rao
The actor also took a dig at his contemporary actor by saying Rajkummar should hire a new stylist.
He Compared Bhumi Pednekar To Aamir Khan
Ayushmann even compared Bhumi to superstar Aamir Khan. Keeping it all fun, he said that Bhumi, who played his oversized wife in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", has been and still is a "heavyweight" actor.
"Bhumi, you are the only actor in this country, apart from Aamir Khan, to have gone through the physical transformation," quipped the actor.
Ayushmann And Bhumi Revealed Each Other's Secrets
When Neha asked Ayushmann the longest he has gone without s**, he replied, ‘'Outdoors maybe.'' But when she posed the same question to Bhumi, Ayushmann was quick to add, ‘'One hour.''
Ahem-Ahem
When asked what dating tips Ayushmann will give to Bhumi, he instantly replied, ‘'She's a pro.''
(Inputs from IANS)