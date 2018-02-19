 »   »   » SHOCKING CONFESSION! Rani Mukherji Admits She CURSES & ABUSES Husband Aditya Chopra Every Day

This Is How Rani & Aditya Met For The First Time

"After having faced failure for a couple of my films, luckily Mujhse Dosti Karoge happened and that's when I met Adi first time professionally," recollected Rani.



Aditya Was Almost Rude To Her

"He told me that I'm doing a couple of crap films and that people have pressured him not to take me because they think that I didn't have the equity for a Yash Raj film."



But...

"Adi had belief in my talent and me and thought that I was good for the part. My mother and I have been very upfront people always and I like frankness and openness, so I like the fact that he was on my face."



Does Rani Fight With Her Hubby?

To this, she replied, " Yes, I do. I curse my husband every day; I abuse my husband every day, but he does such loving things that the cursing comes out with love!"



Rani Curses A Person Only If...

"So, in my family when we curse, we curse with love. We don't curse with hate. If I curse somebody, that means I really love that person."



Rani On Aditya Being Camera Shy

"It's not as if he is paranoid about the cameras. He just doesn't want to be photographed. He had told me after our marriage, 'God when I fell in love with you, I didn't stop to think that I was in love with an actress. Now, because of you, people are attaching my pictures to yours as well."



She Wants Her Daughter Adira To Have A Normal Childhood

"I want Adira to grow up normally. Otherwise, you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don't want her to be photographed constantly."

