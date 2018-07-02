 »   »   »  SHOCKING! Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay Accused Of Rape, FIR Filed Against Him In Rohini Court

In a shocking turn of events, the Delhi court on Monday ordered registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay. He is facing charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

According to news agency ANI, the order to file the FIR was given by Rohini court. In the order, the Court has also noted that the woman has moved to Delhi as she feels "threat from influential persons" if she continues to stay in Mumbai.

According to Zee News, reports suggested that an actress, who has worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, had filed a complaint before the court. She has reportedly alleged that Mahaakshay got into a physical relationship with her, making false promises of marrying her in future.

More details are still awaited.

Mahaakshay made his debut in Bollywood in 2008 with Jimmy. Post that he did films like Haunted 3D and others. Meanwhile, the star kid is all set to tie the knot with Madalsa Sharma on 7th July, 2018