 »   »   » SHOCKING! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hired Detectives To Spy On His Estranged Wife

He Hired Detectives To Spy On His Wife Sheeba

As per an IANS report, Nawaz is accused of keeping Call Detail Record (CDR) of his estranged wife Sheeba to keep a look on her and her calls. The report further mentioned that the details were obtained from private detectives which were hired by the actor.

Was This The Reason For Spying?

It has been reported that these call records will prove beneficiary to the actor for the divorce procedure. Because of this, police summoned Nawaz, Sheeba and his lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

More Details

The report further quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi as saying, "Three arrested accused, Prasad Palekar, Ajinkya Nagargoje and Jigar Makhwana, informed the police that an advocate had obtained the CDRs of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife from private detectives. Hence to verify the same, we have summoned them."

He Spilled Further Details

He further added, "We have summoned Nawazuddin, his lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui and wife Sheeba to find out who is the one who ordered to obtain CDR illegally. CDR can be obtained only by an officer of the rank of SP. But the private detectives were selling CDR data to private clients for Rs 30,000-50,000."

How Nawazuddin's Name Came Into The Picture

His name cropped up when when one of the accused detectives took his name. Police are investigating an inter-state CDR (call detail record) racket run by private detectives in Mumbai and Thane. This racket was unearthed on January 24.

Guilty Or Innocent?

Till now, it has not been proved whether Nawaz is guilty or not.