 »   »   » SHOCKING! Parineeti Chopra Admits That She Can Even KILL For This Person

Now, that's quite a bold statement, isn't it? Well, we will tell you why Parineeti Chopra revealed her dangerous side while talking to a leading daily.

The actress will be seen reuniting with her 'Ishaqzaade' co-star Arjun Kapoor for Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and here's what she had to say...



Why Parineeti Feels Arjun's A Lucky Boy? She was quoted as saying to DNA, "Arjun is lucky. He gets to work with me in two back-to-back films again."

They Share A Special Bond Parineeti further added, "My relationship with Arjun is such that I can kick him and tell him, ‘Just shut up and behave yourself'. He can do the same with me as well. That's because we share a very special bond."

On How They Struck A Friendship "Both of us bonded at a very vulnerable time in our lives. His mom was ill when Ishaqzaade was coming out and I wasn't even an actor by then because Ladies vs Ricky Bahl had not released when we were shooting that film," quipped Parineeti.

Beware, Folks! The actress claimed, "If anybody says anything negative about him, I'm there in the front row, fighting for him and defending him. I can even kill for him. I can't hear anyone saying anything bad about Arjun because I have this undying love for Arjun."

She's On Cloud Nine Karan Johar recently announced that Parineeti has been finalized to play the leading lady in Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. The film is based on the battle of Sargarhi which took place in 1897 between the Sikh soldiers in the British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

Parineeti On Her New, Fitter Self "This is the fittest I have ever been and I am loving it. I have always been a happy person but the new-found fitness has provided me with more stamina, energy and flexibility and I am less tired now. It has also started to reflect in my work. My confidence level has upped and I feel sexier than ever before. Earlier, I wouldn't wear sleeveless tops and dresses that exposed even a hint of cleavage because I was not comfortable with my figure. Now, I love dressing up and even before I slip into an outfit, I can visualise myself in it. I feel great to have undergone such a transformation. I like that I have a fun, experimental, updated wardrobe," Parineeti was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror.



In other news, speculations are rife that she is back with rumoured ex-boyfriend Maneesh Sharma.