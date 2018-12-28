 »   »   »  SHOCKING Revelation: Deepika Padukone Had Been Engaged To Ranveer Singh For 4 Years!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding last month was the talk of the town in the entertainment world in India. After dating for six years, the two got married in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. The interest in the couple still hasn't fizzled and why would it? They are a power couple in Bollywood, they put up great movies together, and they never shy from expressing their affection for each other in public. A shocking revelation made by Deepika, in an interview with Filmfare is going to stun you. Read up!

Deepika and Ranveer did not keep their relationship under wraps when they started dating. But they sure did keep one thing a secret. Deepika, who will appear on the cover of Filmfare's January 2019 issue, told them that she and Ranveer Singh got engaged four years ago! Making this revelation for the first time, Deepika also opened up about why it took her so long to say yes to the wedding with Ranveer, and what makes it special between them. Filmfare announced that they have Deepika Padukone's answers to this and other details, which they will reveal tomorrow.

Shocking, right? Back in 2016, Bollywood was rife with rumors that Deepika and Ranveer were already engaged. Both of them neither confirmed the rumors nor denied them, and interest in these rumors fizzled out over time. In 2017 too, there were rumors that Ranveer had asked Deepika to marry him while the two were vacationing in Maldives, but those rumors too lost charm after a point.

That is a well kept secret by two people who have been hitting the headlines for their relationship, their work and their charming personalities, right? Stay tuned for more updates on this explosive revelation!

