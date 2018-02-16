 »   »   » Shocking Revelations On Sexual Harrasment! Ekta Kapoor: Stars Use Their Sexuality To Get Things Done

Sexual harrasment is one of the darkest sides of showbiz! Ever since Hollywood celebs came out against producer Harvey Weinstein for sexually harassing actresses, many celebs opened up about the same.

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor, who was present along with Nimrat Kaur on Mirror Now's show The Town Hall, hosted by journalist Barkha Dutt, made shocking revelations about the same and also talked about #MeToo campaign.

Speaking about the same, she said, "Well, I think there are Harvey Weinsteins in Bollywood, but there is probably an equal number of Harvey Weinsteins on the other side of the story, but people do not want to talk about that part."

"Yes, there are people in power like producers who use their power to take advantage of people, but at the same time there are people on the other side, like an actor or others who need the job, would also use their sexuality to get things done."

"Therefore, I believe that predators should not be put in a box based on power. It is always not true that the person who does not have power is the victim."

Ekta further added, "Being a producer, on a personal level when I talk to my male counterparts, they said they were propositioned blatantly. Is that person not a predator?"

"In our industry, if one actor meets a producer at 2 a.m. and hooks up with him and after five days, if she wants a job based on that and the producer doesn't give the job because he wants personal and professional things separate, then who is the victim here?

The interpretation is always that the powerful person took advantage of the poor little budding actor or something that is always not the truth."

