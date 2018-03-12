 »   »   » SHOCKING TWIST At Sridevi's Chennai Prayer Meet: Here's Why Sister Srilatha Was MISSING Everywhere

Sanjay Denies Recognizing Venugopal Reddy

Says Sanjay Ramaswami, "I have been married to Srilatha ( Sridevi's sister) for 28 years and never once have we heard of this individual Venugopal Reddy. The family is in grief and chooses to not make any comments through this painful time."

Sanjay On Why Sridevi's Sister Was Silent...

"There is no truth to this man's claims and the entire family is in support of Boney Kapoor and are with him through this challenging phase. Some sections of the media questioned my wife's silence and attributed all kinds of ridiculous allegations."

'We Do Not Seek Any Publicity'

"I am sure that they have loved ones that they lost. Did they stand up on the wall and shout. We mourn in silence and do not seek any publicity and that should not be misconstrued.

We are a very close knit family. Sridevi was an inspiration to all of us and all in the family loved her very much".

Venugopal Claimed That Sridevi's Mom Never Liked Boney Kapoor

As per Sridevi's uncle, Venugopal Reddy, her mom wasn't much happy with Boney Kapoor as she never liked him. "Actually, Sridevi's mother did not like her getting married to Boney Kapoor. Her mother didn't treat him properly on couple of occasions when he had come home."

'Sridevi Lived In Pain And Passed Away With A Lot Of Pain'

"But Boney Kapoor and Sridevi wanted to get married. Sridevi's mother did discuss that with all of us. But eventually they did get married."

"What we knew was Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and they sold Sridevi's properties to make up for the losses. And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart."

He Also Claimed Sridevi Was Going Through Financial Crisis

"She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her. Boney produced a film which never saw the light of the day, and they were financially going through a tough phase."

He Also Revealed Why Sridevi Made A Comeback

"Sridevi sold her properties and cleared those debts to get life back on track. And that was the main reason why Sridevi got back to acting in films."

Sridevi Was Worried About Khushi & Jahnvi

"When few of our relatives paid a visit to Sridevi, during their conversation she did mention that she was worried about daughters Janhvi and Khushi, about their future. Sridevi also mentioned that Boney wasn't well and his health was a bit worrying."

Venugopal On Sridevi's Fall-out With Her Sister Srilatha

Revealing about the same, he told, "When her mother was operated in the US, the doctors performed the surgery on the wrong side of her brain because of which she was totally bed ridden. She was alive but not in her senses. She had become just an object."

Family Fight Over Money?

"After the family got to know about the surgery, they filed a case against the hospital and Boney Kapoor was along with Sridevi during this process. And court penalised the hospital, and sisters, Sridevi and Srilatha, had few differences in the allocation of that amount which was later cleared by the family members.

And besides a share in this compensation, Sridevi used to send a lot of money to her sister Srilatha and they were fine."