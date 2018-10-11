India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
'Sholay' Actor Asrani Rubbishes Me Too Movement; Says, 'All This Is Mostly For Publicity'

    While the #MeToo movement has taken the film industry by storm with new names cropping in everything and women finally naming and shaming men who have sexually harassed them, 'Sholay' actor Asrani feels that all this is just for publicity.

    The veteran actor stated that most women are accusing stars of sexual misconduct and harassment for publicity and film promotions, among others. Asrani was quoted as saying to ANI, ""I support women, everyone should, but all this is mostly for publicity, part of film promotions and nothing else. All this is rubbish, and 90 per cent lie, just to sell it to magazines and for popularity."

    asrani

    He went on to term the accusations against various actors as 'filmy things'. "Accusations and blames are all filmy things. Mere accusations mean nothing, don't take this seriously. If you publish Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography, no one will read it but if it's Madhuri Dixit's or Madhubala's autobiography people will come and read it,' Asrani further added.

    Well, Asrani's statements does leave us a bit shocked! While the #MeToo movement began a year ago in Hollywood when film producer's Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct was exposed by media there. It recently gained momentum in India when Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nata Patekar of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number for Horn Okk Pleasss in 2008.

    Soon, many women came forward and called out the names of men, who sexually harassed and molested them. Names like Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Bahl, Zulfi Syed, Kailash Kher, and Alok Nath have been called out for sexual harassment.

