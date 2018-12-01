English
Shonali Bose's Emotional Note For Bride-To-Be Priyanka Chopra Will Tug Your Heartstrings!

    Priyanka Chopra is all set to become Mrs Jonas over this weekend and the netizens cannot contain their excitement about this one of the most awaited weddings of this year. The pre-wedding functions have already began with the mehendi and sangeet ceremony yesterday at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. 

    While everyone is busy keeping a tab on Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' big fat wedding, we came across 'The Sky Is Pink' director Shonali Bose's Instagram post where she posted a heart-felt note for the bride-to-be-

    'I Am Feeling Quite Misty-Eyed

    Shonali wrote, "I form a deep umbilical cord between me and my actors for them to perform the difficult things I require them to - rendering them emotionally naked. Very quickly I formed an intense one with you my darling Pri. So, tonight on the eve of such a massive life altering journey that you are to embark on - I am feeling quite misty eyed."

    'See You Very Soon Back On The Sets As Mrs PCJ'

    She further added, "You were courageous enough to shoot such heart wrenching things with me mere days before of the happiest days of your life. I will be ever grateful for that. Happy wedding day sweetheart. And all the very best for this new leg of life. See you very soon back on set as Ms PCJ."

    Awww, That's So Sweet Of Nick!

    Meanwhile, just like Ranveer Singh, Nick too applied mehendi on his hand. We wonder if he got PeeCee's initials written on his palm.

    Meanwhile, Guests Continue To Pour

    On Saturday, Elizabeth Chambers arrived at Jodhpur with her daughter to attend Priyanka-Nick's wedding.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
