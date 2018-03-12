 »   »   » Shoojit Sircar On Irrfan Khan's Severe Health: Don't Speculate, He Is Fine

Irrfan Khan is absolutely FINE, says October Director Shoojit Sircar ! Watch Video ! | FilmiBeat

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar today requested fans and media not to speculate about Irrfan Khan's health, saying the actor is "fine now" and will issue another statement soon.

In a Twitter post, Irrfan had said he was suffering from "a rare disease." The actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness. Shoojit, who worked with the actor in his last directorial "Piku", said Irrfan is extremely close to him.

"I think Irrfan has already issued a press statement and asked not to speculate (about his health). He is the onlyactor who is actually called a Hollywood star in our country, who has worked with the top of the line directors," he said.

"I've met him two three times, he is going to issue a statement again. All your questions will be answered.

He is a wonderful human being, I am very close to him. Please don't worry. He is fine now, and he will issue a statement again. But please, I fold my hands, don't speculate," thedirector added.

On February 21, the actor's spokesperson had released a statement, saying he has been diagnosed with a "severe case of jaundice".

Shoojit was speaking at the trailer launch of his next, "October" starring Varun Dhawan.

A couple of days ago, Irrfan Khan's wife producer Sutapa Sikdar had said her "warrior" husband is fighting every obstacle in the path to recovery and hopes he would emerge a winner after their struggles are over.

Sutapa had said her prime focus as of now was to support her husband in devising "strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer".

"My best friend and my partner is a 'warrior' he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologise for not answering calls messages, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world."

"I am grateful to God and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer."

"It wasn't and isn't and is not going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family, friends and fans of Irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory," she wrote.

Credits - PTI

