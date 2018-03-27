 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor DISMISSES Reports Of Being A Part Of Salman Khan's Bharat!

Related Articles
There has been an immense buzz surrounding Ali Abbas Zafar's next film with Salman Khan titled Bharat. While the superstar being a part of the film is known, rumours are flying thick about who would be playing Salman's leading lady in the movie. A few days back, the grapevine was abuzz with reports about Ali approaching Priyanka Chopra for the female lead. While the makers are quite tight-lipped about their heroine, fresh speculations started doing the rounds being Shraddha Kapoor doing Bharat. The actress was also rumoured to be doing a film called 'Shotgun Shaadi'.
In the latest development, Shraddha has dismissed rumours of her being a part of both these films. She has clarified that she hasn't been approached for either films yet.
Putting all rumours to rest, the actress stated that if and when there would be another project announcement, her producers would make an official statement. Here's what she had to share-
Shraddha Kapoor Fans Might Be Disappointed
Shraddha shared, "There are a couple of films that my name is being associated with when I haven't even been approached. But the fact is that the only films I am working on are Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho.
She Has A Request For All Her Fans
"My producers will announce if and when I sign another project. Till then please don't believe any speculations."
Shraddha Has A Three-Film Line-Up
Leaving no room for speculations, the actress clarified that she at present has a three film line-up with Prabhas starer Saaho, Shahid Kapoor starer Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Stree alongside Rajkummar Rao.
Just A Rumour
The speculation about Shraddha being a part of Salman Khan's Bharat started doing the rounds after the actress was spotted at Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's residence.
A Busy Girl
Shraddha is currently running a hectic schedule as the actress is shooting for Stree in Chanderi, Bhopal, after wrapping shooting schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Tehri, Uttarakhand.
She Feels Privileged To Play Characters From The 'Heart Of The Country'
Both her upcoming films 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' and 'Stree' are based in small towns. Speaking about it, the actress had earlier told a leading daily, "It's a real privilege to play characters who come from small towns. That's the heart of our country. There is so much to learn and absorb."