 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor DISMISSES Reports Of Being A Part Of Salman Khan's Bharat!

Salman Khan's Bharat: Shraddha Kapoor REACTS on her Role in the film | FilmiBeat

There has been an immense buzz surrounding Ali Abbas Zafar's next film with Salman Khan titled Bharat. While the superstar being a part of the film is known, rumours are flying thick about who would be playing Salman's leading lady in the movie. A few days back, the grapevine was abuzz with reports about Ali approaching Priyanka Chopra for the female lead. While the makers are quite tight-lipped about their heroine, fresh speculations started doing the rounds being Shraddha Kapoor doing Bharat. The actress was also rumoured to be doing a film called 'Shotgun Shaadi'.

In the latest development, Shraddha has dismissed rumours of her being a part of both these films. She has clarified that she hasn't been approached for either films yet.

Putting all rumours to rest, the actress stated that if and when there would be another project announcement, her producers would make an official statement. Here's what she had to share-

