 »   »   »  Shraddha Kapoor Down With Dengue, Saina Nehwal Biopic Shoot Continues

As sad as it might sound, Shraddha Kapoor is down with dengue and is currently undergoing treatment for the same. The actress felt uneasy during the end of September and after a regular check-up, it was known that she's suffering from dengue and is now resting and has cancelled all her work commitments and will be back only when she's completely alright.
Shraddha Kapoor, who is shooting for her upcoming biopic on Saina Nehwal, has nothing to fear as the shoot is going as planned despite her absence. The film-makers will shoot portions of the child actor portraying Saina Nehwal during her younger days and resume Shraddha Kapoor's scenes when she's back.
Shraddha Kapoor Will Be Back Very Soon
"Shraddha has had a busy schedule for months now and that seems to have taken a toll on her health. All of us empathise with her situation. We will soon get an update on her health and when she can resume work. She is keen to get back as soon as possible," says producer Bhushan Kumar.
Saina Nehwal Biopic Shoot Has Not Been Stalled
"Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days into the schedule. She stopped shooting on September 27 after a check-up revealed that she has dengue. She's expected to return to the film's set in a couple of days. Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor, who portrays the younger Saina and other supporting artistes," said a source close to the movie.
Here's What Shraddha Recently Said About The Movie
"I'm really excited about this film. Saina is the country's sweetheart, a champion and a youth icon. It's a challenging role for an actor as it requires an immense amount of transformation."
Wishing Shraddha Kapoor A Speedy Recovery
We wish Shraddha Kapoor a speedy recovery and hope she gets well as quickly as possible and begin the shoot for the Saina Nehwal biopic.