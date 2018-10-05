 »   »   »  Shraddha Kapoor Down With Dengue, Saina Nehwal Biopic Shoot Continues

Shraddha Kapoor Will Be Back Very Soon

"Shraddha has had a busy schedule for months now and that seems to have taken a toll on her health. All of us empathise with her situation. We will soon get an update on her health and when she can resume work. She is keen to get back as soon as possible," says producer Bhushan Kumar.

Saina Nehwal Biopic Shoot Has Not Been Stalled

"Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days into the schedule. She stopped shooting on September 27 after a check-up revealed that she has dengue. She's expected to return to the film's set in a couple of days. Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor, who portrays the younger Saina and other supporting artistes," said a source close to the movie.

Here's What Shraddha Recently Said About The Movie

"I'm really excited about this film. Saina is the country's sweetheart, a champion and a youth icon. It's a challenging role for an actor as it requires an immense amount of transformation."

Wishing Shraddha Kapoor A Speedy Recovery

We wish Shraddha Kapoor a speedy recovery and hope she gets well as quickly as possible and begin the shoot for the Saina Nehwal biopic.