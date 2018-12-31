 »   »   »  Shraddha Kapoor To Fill In Katrina Kaif’s Shoes In ABCD 3? Read Details!

Disappointing news broke out over the weekend that Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Anybody Can Dance 3 (ABCD 3). Fans had been very excited to hear that Katrina Kaif would be seen on screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the third installment of ABCD, directed by Remo D'Souza. Katrina's rep informed that Katrina had to back out of the movie because she is also simultaneously working on the Salman Khan starrer, Bharat. But we didn't have to be gloomy about this for too long because now we hearing reports that Shraddha Kapoor might replace Katrina in ABCD 3. Read on for details.

After the disappointing news that Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Anybody Can Dance 3, here is something that might cheer us up. A Mid-Day reports suggested that Shraddha Kapoor is being considered to fill in Katrina's shoes. Shraddha and Varun starred in the second installment too, ABCD 2. Sources told the tabloid that while Shraddha is a front-runner for the role, the makers are also thinking about Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon for the spot.

According to Mid-Day, a source who did not discuss much about who will be cast in the movie said, "Many female actors want to work in it. We are still analysing who would fit the role and will finalise a name in a few days."

Sources also informed Mid-Day that ABCD 3 will be a standalone movie, with separate characters and a different story, just like it was in ABCD 2. "The first schedule starts in Amritsar on January 22, and then, we move to London in February. Then there's another leg in Mumbai in July. The makers are eyeing a November 8 2019 release for it," informed sources.

Katrina's rep had informed, "Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for Bharat. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for."

As disappointing as it is that we won't see Katrina's fantastic shake a leg in an all out dance movie, it is good to hear that we might see Varun and Shraddha up on the screen again.

